“Floors”: owners of secondary housing were not ready for big discounts

Russians were warned about small discounts on secondary housing in January 2024. Now their average size does not exceed 3 percent, reported Izvestia is told by Alexander Ivanov, leading analyst of the federal company Etazhi.

The availability of mortgage programs in the primary market is gradually decreasing, but the majority of homeowners in Russia were not ready for large discounts when selling their apartments, the expert said. At the same time, in a number of cities the discount on secondary housing has begun to grow and in some cases reaches 9 percent.

Samara took first place among the cities with the largest average discount on finished apartments, according to a study conducted by the Etazhi agency. The discount level here reached 9.1 percent. Krasnodar (8.8 percent) is in second place, Kazan is in third (7.2 percent). The top five also included St. Petersburg and Moscow, where the average discount amounted to 6.1 and 5.4 percent.

The most intractable were apartment owners in Chelyabinsk and Voronezh – the average discount here was 0.1 and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Earlier it became known that Moscow became the only Russian city where prices for finished housing decreased at the end of 2023. According to analysts from the Avito platform, in the last quarter of last year, the cost of such apartments in the capital decreased by 3 percent. Experts explained this by a change in the average area of ​​lots.