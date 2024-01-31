Lawyer Shcherbakova: the concept of redevelopment will be clarified in the law

From April 1, 2024, amendments to legislation will come into force in Russia, which will clarify the concept of redevelopment and speed up the transfer of residential premises to non-residential ones. The leading lawyer of the European Legal Service, Victoria Shcherbakova, warned Russians about the new rules for housing reconstruction. writes Life.ru.

The specialist recalled that now redevelopment is considered to be changes in the type of premises that require inclusion in the technical passport of the object.

“The innovations clarify this definition. The amendments state that redevelopment of premises in an apartment building is a change in the boundaries or area of ​​such premises or the formation of new premises. Thus, according to the innovation, any change in the area of ​​the premises will be recognized as redevelopment,” explained Shcherbakova.

Previously, Russians were listed with popular types of redevelopment that are considered illegal. So, according to lawyers, you cannot move a gas stove in your apartment. In addition, it is prohibited to expand living rooms at the expense of the kitchen and place bathrooms above the living spaces.