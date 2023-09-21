AKKOR warned about a rise in pork prices by 10-20%

Russian farmers have warned of an impending shortage of pork in the country and an increase in prices by at least 10-20 percent. This was stated by representatives of the Association of Peasant (Farm) Farms of Russia (AKKOR) in conversation with Izvestia.

This situation can be caused by the spread of the African swine fever virus (ASF), as well as a reduction in livestock and more favorable export prices for pork, which encourage farmers to reduce sales on the Russian market.

“The situation is very serious because we are talking about the country’s food security. Prices will definitely rise, as there will be a shortage of meat on the domestic market,” said Alexander Shipulin, Chairman of the AKKOR Board, founder of the Teply Stan peasant farm (peasant farm) in the Krasnodar Territory.

Related materials:

According to him, in 2023, in the Krasnodar Territory alone, the livestock decreased by 22.7 thousand units, and due to the virus, several tens of thousands more were at risk. The agrarian also noted that the situation with pork meat in Russia is the same as with fuel, which is more profitable to sell on foreign markets. Recently, prices for pork in the country have been very low – it cost the same as chicken. Now in Russia there is a return to the previous ratio, so pork will become more expensive, explained the head of AKKOR in the Stavropol Territory, farmer Sergei Kolesnikov.

Earlier, the fiscal data operator OFD Platform reported that the cost of a cup of coffee with a volume of 150-200 milliliters has more than doubled since 2016 – by 118 percent. The organization estimated the average cost of a cup of coffee in August-September of this year at 166 rubles, which is 11 percent more than a year earlier.