IT expert Izbaenkov: scammers send delivery letters before the New Year

The most popular method of deception on the eve of the New Year is sending out fake delivery letters. Artem Izbaenkov, director of cybersecurity at EdgeCenter, warned Russians about this; his words are reported by RIA News.

An IT expert said that before the New Year holidays, scammers send users letters allegedly from delivery services. Victims are asked to either send bank card details or other personal information, or click on a link or open an attachment. In such a letter, as Izbaenkov noted, a person may be scared that the parcel will be returned if he does not immediately take certain actions.

The specialist advised Russians to always check the address from which the letter came. He explained that scammers often use addresses that appear official at first glance, but actually contain typos. If you suspect that the letter is fake, you need to contact the delivery support service, Izbaenkov added.

Earlier, the head of the information and analytical research department of the T.Hunter company, Igor Bederov, spoke about a new online deception scheme. According to him, scammers on behalf of the FSB began sending letters to employees of Russian companies alleging an alleged leak of personal data of their clients.