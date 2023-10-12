They warn about a new fraud scheme involving the receipt of money into the accounts of Russians “News” citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the publication, the attackers began to transfer small amounts of money to their victims, and then fraudulently issue microloans for them at a high interest rate.

According to the scheme, after transferring from several hundred to several thousand rubles to a person’s account, the fraudster calls him and informs him about the approved loan. After surprising the victim, the call is transferred to another “bank employee,” who offers to draw up an application for refusal of an unwanted loan. To instill confidence in the victim, scammers call her personal and passport information.

At this moment, the victim’s phone number receives four numbers, which the interlocutor asks for, allegedly to formalize a loan waiver. By naming them, a person actually confirms that a microloan has been issued.

The logic of the deception is as follows: the unexpected receipt of money into the account makes a person believe that this is part of the loan approved for him. Wanting to abandon it as soon as possible, he, without having time to think everything through well and suspect deception, tells the scammers the numbers from the SMS. As a result, the victim has to pay the scammers an amount many times greater than the funds received from them.

Previously, Russians were warned about a fraud scheme with the promise of remote earnings.