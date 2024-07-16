Auto expert Rogov: it is still profitable to import used foreign cars to Russia

It is still profitable to import foreign cars with European make mileage to Russia. This was discussed in a conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” said Dmitry Rogov, founder of the RogovMobil company.

First of all, the auto expert named German brands – BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi. According to him, cars from Germany continue to be brought to the Russian Federation despite all the obstacles. The most popular are German crossovers, as well as sedans – BMW 3 Series and 5 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Among the mass-market cars supplied from abroad to Russia, crossovers also predominate, Rogov said. Thus, Hyundai and Kia cars are imported from South Korea. The specialist noted that most often, cars with low mileage (50-60 thousand kilometers) and no older than 3-4 years enter the country. He added that the minimum budget for purchasing such a car “turnkey” in Moscow is from two million rubles.

As early as October 1, the recycling fee for cars in Russia may almost double. The corresponding draft government resolution was published on the portal of draft regulations. The measure will only affect the prices of foreign-made cars, because Russian manufacturers will be compensated for the recycling fee from the budget. Thus, for cars with engines from one to two liters, the rate will increase from the current 300.6 thousand to 556 thousand rubles, and in 2025 – to 667 thousand.