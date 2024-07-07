Economist Gondusova: Some products are getting cheaper even with inflation

In Russia, some goods and products are getting cheaper despite the acceleration of inflation. In a conversation with the Prime agency, indicated Anna Gondusova, Client Relations Director at Alfa Capital Management Company.

First of all, we are talking about seasonal vegetables and fruits that come to the shelves in large quantities. Also, in the summer, against the background of low demand and changing collections, sellers are ready to reduce prices on clothes and shoes.

In addition, the economist admitted that some real estate properties in the country may start to become cheaper. Gondusova explained this by the termination of the preferential mortgage program.