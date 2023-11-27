According to expert, it is worth remembering that the next meeting on the key rate will be held on December 15. It is possible that she will be promoted again. So, most likely, before the New Year, banks will once again increase deposit rates or leave them at the same level. You can make extra money on this.

It is also worth considering New Year’s offers from banks on deposits, the expert says. True, it is important to carefully study the conditions for such deposits; they may not be so profitable. Now the highest interest rates are given on deposits for a period of three months to six months. As of October, the average rate is 11.2% per annum, but can be found at 12–14%. Makarov advised to wait for the decision on the key rate and then choose the most profitable option.

It’s also worth considering opening an individual investment account. If you put money into an IIS and buy reliable bonds with it, then at the beginning of next year you can receive a tax deduction of up to 52,000 rubles. Only this option is suitable only for those people who understand investments, Makarov clarified.

