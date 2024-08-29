The Ministry of Internal Affairs has called on Russians to contact the police if their account on Gosuslugi has been hacked

Russians have been urged to contact the police if attackers have gained access to their accounts on the State Services portal. The procedure for hacking an account was revealed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram-channel “Bulletin of the Cyber ​​Police of Russia”.

First of all, you need to gain access to the hacked account. You can log in to your account using the bank’s website or application. In this case, the bank will send the user a password to log into the account, the department explained. You can also gain access to the account at the MFC. To do this, you need to take your passport and SNILS with you.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that after this, the user must end the account visit sessions on those devices from which he did not log into “Gosuslugi”. “Check the submitted applications. This will help identify what actions the fraudsters wanted to perform on your behalf,” the department notes.

Related materials:

If the user has data indicating that fraud has been committed, he/she must file a police report. The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that to file a report, a copy of the application from the MFC for account recovery, screenshots of messages and other evidence will be required.

Finally, it is necessary to check whether the fraudsters have made requests for loans. The Ministry of Internal Affairs advised registering on the websites of financial institutions and requesting a credit history. “We recommend sending a request two weeks after the account was hacked,” the experts added.

Earlier it became known that scammers hacked the account of blogger Elena Blinovskaya on “Gosuslugi”. It was noted that the attackers did this using a phishing link.