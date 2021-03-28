Experts have revealed to Russians ways not to overpay for utility bills. They shared their advice with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

First, you should always send meter readings for water and electricity, even if the tenants have left for a dacha or on a business trip for several months. Then the utilities will not be able to issue an invoice according to the standards and charge a penny.

Secondly, it is worth getting an automated control unit for the heating system.

“About 20 percent of the heat entering our houses is“ overheating, ”that is, heat that we do not need,” said Svetlana Razorotneva, executive director of the non-profit partnership Housing and Communal Services Control. “It is possible to effectively combat such phenomena only by installing weather regulation equipment.”

Residents can spend funds on this for overhaul, receive compensation of up to 5 million rubles from the Fund for Assistance to Housing and Utilities Reform, or conclude an energy service contract.

In addition, you need to pay attention to the column “Maintenance and repair of housing” in the payment system – it hides many different services. For example, there are times when tenants decide to weld a garbage chute and not use it, but the management company continues to take money from them at a rate that implies maintenance of the garbage chute.

In general, if you cannot solve the problems with the Criminal Code, you need to contact the supervisory authorities, including the housing inspection. If citizens believe that the cost of services is too high, they can check it on the website of the Federal Antimonopoly Service, where there is a special calculator.