Expert Vasiliev: Before the cold weather sets in, it is worth adding humus and fertilizers to the beds

Before the onset of cold weather, you need to do a few simple things on your country plot. The rules for preparing your dacha for the cold weather were given to Russians by the expert on building materials, founder and CEO of the company “Glavsnab” Fyodor Vasiliev, they write “News”.

To get a good harvest next year, the specialist advised adding humus and fertilizers to the beds. “Before the first frosts, you can plant a cherry, plum or apple tree. Choose frost-resistant varieties. Remove leaves, branches and small debris from under the trees, treat the trunks with pest control products,” Vasiliev said, adding that sawdust or bark can be sprinkled around the roots of the plants so that they can better survive the cold.

The expert also recommended cleaning the garden tools from dirt and storing them in the extension. If there is a bathhouse on the site, you need to wash all the ladles and basins, hide the soap and shampoos so that they do not attract rodents. “Drain the water from the heating tank, and remove the ashes and coals from the stove. They can be scattered on the beds as fertilizer,” the expert advised.

In addition, it is worth draining the water from all reservoirs, turning off the water supply and leaving the taps open – this way the pipes will not burst in the cold. Lastly, you need to turn off the electricity, Vasiliev emphasized. The specialist also urged to carry out a general cleaning of the summer house, cover the furniture with film or fabric. Food products should be taken away from the summer house so that they do not become bait for mice.

Vasiliev advised unplugging all appliances from the sockets and then shutting off the electricity and gas supply. “Finally, lubricate the locks and hinges so that they do not become sour from moisture and you can easily get into the house in the spring,” the specialist concluded.

