HR expert Chukina: market assessment is important for discussions about salary increases

Career expert of the Professions of the Future center Alena Chukina told about how to properly talk to the management about a salary increase. The HR expert named ways to competently build communication with the manager and get the desired salary increase in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

To begin with, you should define your professional achievements, the expert advises.

To make your approach clear and constructive, it is important to show your intentions from the start. State the purpose of the conversation and back up your effectiveness with facts. For example, you can name the projects you have successfully completed over the past year, highlighting specific achievements. In addition, list any additional responsibilities you have taken on. Alena Chukinacareer expert at the Professions of the Future center

According to the expert, the assessment of the labor market is especially important: as the interlocutor of Lenta.ru noted, it is worth finding out the average salary for the position occupied in the required industry and region, and also writing down an income plan with three figures: minimum, desired and ambitious.

It is also necessary to determine the right moment to talk to management, recommends Chukina. According to her, the best time to choose is after the successful completion of a project or during a period when the company is showing good results. You should not ask for a raise during crises or stressful periods, she reminded.

“Suggest to your boss that he consider increasing your salary and indicate the desired amount or percentage of increase. This method will show your formed position and openness to dialogue,” the specialist added.

An equally important factor is the level of readiness for the meeting, Chukina emphasized. “Be open to feedback and negotiations. If the manager cannot immediately agree to a promotion, discuss possible prospects (for example, a review in a few months). In case of refusal, clarify the conditions for achieving a promotion in the future,” the expert noted.

She also noted that it is important to have the right emotional attitude for such a conversation. According to Chukina, in order to avoid anxiety when thinking about the upcoming conversation with management, you can rely on actual achievements in your profession and have no doubt that they should be appreciated.

