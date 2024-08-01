Dzgoeva: Social Fund to Stop Paying Pensions in Case of Death and Revocation of Citizenship

The Social Fund has the right to stop paying pensions for a number of reasons. Thus, payments are stopped if the recipient is no longer alive, and also if a person is deprived of Russian citizenship, these and other reasons were revealed by Fatima Dzgoeva, associate professor of the public law department of the HSE Faculty of Law, reports RIA News.

“The termination of pension payments is possible, for example, in the event of the death of a pensioner, or in the event of his/her being declared dead in the prescribed manner or recognized as missing; the expiration of six months from the date of suspension of payment of the insurance pension (in cases of non-receipt of a pension),” the expert noted.