Finexpert Khristianov gave advice on investing for passive income in retirement

When saving for old age, Russians should consider a broad investment portfolio: deposits, shares, gold, currency. This advice was given by the first deputy chairman of the board of RosDorBank Eduard Khristianov. He named the most effective way to receive passive income in retirement in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

It is advisable to consider investing in real estate if the property is offered at a price significantly lower than the market value, the financial expert noted. As for bank deposits, they are an integral part of any investment portfolio as insurance against unexpected expenses or as an opportunity to invest in a profitable project.

“At the same time, for investing in the stock market, it is recommended to choose between shares of blue chips and second-tier companies and medium-term bonds, given their good history and transparent growth prospects. Investing in bonds is attractive, since a future reduction in the key rate by the Bank of Russia will lead to a significant increase in their value, while allowing holders of securities to continue to receive income on coupons until their redemption,” the source shared with Lenta.ru.

While it is known that stocks generally provide higher returns than bonds over the long term, in the current economic environment, bonds may be a better investment over the next year or two. However, stocks should not be abandoned Eduard Khristianovfinancial expert

According to the expert, it is worth considering buying shares of both companies that regularly pay dividends and companies that have potential for growth. In particular, it is worth paying attention to manufacturers of industrial equipment, enterprises from the fuel and energy sector and financial institutions.

In addition, despite low or non-existent interest income on deposits, investing in foreign currency remains a relevant area, Khristianov said.

Earlier, a SuperJob survey showed that 18 percent of Russians plan to live on their personal savings in retirement. Only 25 percent of respondents see their pension as the main source of income in old age, while 24 percent voted for their salary.