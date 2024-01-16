Deputy of Bessarab: it is important to work hard to get a decent pension

To receive a decent pension, Russians need to complete several basic steps. First of all, it is important to work hard to accumulate pension points. You also cannot agree to part-time work. State Duma deputy Svetlana Bessarab named such conditions for high pension payments to Lenta.ru.

“You need to develop a certain insurance period, this is 15 years, and get high pension points. For the latter, you need to work hard in the formal sector of the economy, be employed in accordance with the law so that the employer pays all contributions. Many people agree to informal or part-time work, when the employer pays part of the salary in an envelope, but it is important to remember that this does not form your future pension,” the politician warned.

The deputy also recalled that the higher wages in the economy, the higher pensions, because it is working citizens who provide payments. But personal indicators are also important.

“Of course, every year the average pension payment will continue to grow. But some people receive slightly more than the minimum living wage for a pensioner, while others receive much more. Therefore, of course, it is better to work in accordance with Russian legislation in order to receive decent payments,” Bessarab concluded.

Since January 1, 2024, insurance pensions have increased in Russia. The cost of one pension coefficient increased from 129.5 rubles to 133.1 rubles. Thus, the amount of payments changed from 7.9 thousand rubles to 8.13 thousand rubles. Also, the minimum wage (minimum wage) increased to 19,242 rubles.