Expert Meshalkina: Lack of a plan forces Russians to overpay for repairs

The lack of a clear plan during repairs often forces Russians to overpay in the end. The main reasons for the extra expenses were named by Yulia Meshalkina, an expert at the company VseInstrumenty.ru. Lenta.ru has the material.

According to the specialist, many people start renovations without having any idea of ​​the end result. However, without a well-thought-out plan, it is easy to make mistakes – to distribute the budget incorrectly or choose poor materials. It is important to consider the sequence of work – ignoring it forces you to redo some stages again and leads to unnecessary expenses.

Many Russians overpay because they do not know how to choose the right construction and finishing materials, Meshalkina noted. Preliminary analysis of the market, prices, reviews and properties of products will help avoid unnecessary expenses. Materials that are too expensive may be purchased in vain and not used, while those that are too cheap will quickly wear out and require repeated repairs, the expert warned.

Meshalkina advised to measure the surface area in detail and draw up a detailed plan before starting work. To calculate the required amount of materials, you can use special online calculators or applications. “It is important to remember that no more than 5-10 percent for tiles and up to 15 percent for paint should be allocated for waste,” the specialist emphasized.

Earlier, Russians shared that most often during renovations they forget about sockets and the development of a design project. Among the most common mistakes were also the choice of cheap or low-quality materials and unprofessional workers.