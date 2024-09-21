Deputy Bessarab: Military pensions will be indexed from October 1

The next pension indexation will affect military personnel, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs, announced in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“The next indexation is the indexation of pensions for military personnel, pensioners of the so-called security forces. It will happen on October 1 of this year, and pensions will increase by 5.1 percent. For example, for military personnel, the average pension after indexation will be about 42 thousand rubles. The increase will be on average 600-650 rubles,” the deputy shared.

Earlier, State Duma Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov said that he would submit to the lower house a bill on the annual payment of the 13th pension to Russians. He noted that the first version of the document did not receive support from colleagues, but the idea is becoming increasingly relevant due to increased inflation.

It was previously reported that in Russia, starting in 2025, pensions will be indexed according to new rules – not once, but twice a year. Those who receive an old-age pension, a survivor’s pension, and a disability pension can expect an increase in payments.