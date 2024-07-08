Endocrinologist Pavlova: a lack of fat in the body threatens problems with immunity

Deficiency of adipose tissue in the body threatens complex health problems, warned endocrinologist, doctor of medical sciences Zukhra Pavlova. She spoke about the dangers of excessive thinness told Russians in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

Pavlova explained: a large number of vital substances are synthesized in adipose tissue, some of which provoke inflammation, while others, on the contrary, suppress it. For this reason, according to the endocrinologist, both excess fat in the body and its deficiency are harmful to health.

The endocrinologist warned that a lack of fatty tissue leads to a weakened immune system and also provokes the development of osteoporosis. “A woman with a deficiency of fatty tissue in adulthood has a significantly higher risk of developing osteoporosis than one whose fatty tissue is normally developed or even slightly excessive,” Pavlova emphasized.

In conclusion, she added that adipose tissue is a shock absorber that protects internal organs and holds them in place, so there is no need to be afraid of its presence. Normally, the amount of fat should not exceed 31 percent in women and 24 percent in men, the doctor added.

