“Roof TourDom”: tourists visiting Sri Lanka must submit an ETA in advance

Tourists visiting Sri Lanka must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) in advance. This condition for obtaining a free visa was called Telegram– to the channel “Roof of TourDoma” at the embassy of a popular beach country among Russians.

“Citizens of the Russian Federation can independently and free of charge apply for an electronic permit for 30 days of stay,” the diplomatic mission noted. At the same time, they added that they do not have information about the issuance of visas upon arrival.

Previously, experts from the Russian Association of Tour Operators recommended that tourists apply for an ETA in order to be guaranteed entry into Sri Lanka without paying for entry documents. It is clarified that there are still discrepancies in the new visa rules. The country’s authorities have not explained whether the visa will be free on arrival or only with a pre-issued ETA.