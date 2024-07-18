Forbes: the payback period for studying in a master’s degree is from 3 to 7 months

The payback period for higher education in master’s programs, depending on the field of study, ranges from three to seven months. This is reported with reference to a study by the HSE online campus and the Career.hh.ru platform Forbes.

Experts compared the average cost of two years of online master’s degree programs and the average salary of specialists in the relevant specialties with one to three years of work experience. Russians studying management will be able to recoup their tuition the fastest — with an average cost of a master’s degree of 289,545 rubles and an average salary of 95,600 rubles, they will need three months to do so.

Related materials:

Three months and three days of work are needed to recoup the cost of education related to artificial intelligence technologies (the cost of training is 595,750 rubles, the average salary is 190,383 rubles). For IT areas, this period will be three months and nine days (the cost of training is 582,426 rubles, the average salary is 175,200 rubles), analysts calculated.

The payback period for a Master’s degree in media and public relations, design, finance and marketing will take four to five months. The longest payback period is for psychology and HR students – up to seven months.

Earlier, analysts from the Center for the Economics of Continuous Education at the Institute of Applied Economic Research at RANEPA predicted that by 2035, the share of candidates and doctors of science among the teaching staff in Russia will decrease to 42.6 and 6.9 percent, respectively. For comparison, in 2023, these figures were 57.3 and 14.7 percent. According to experts, in absolute figures, the Russian Federation will be short 18.2 thousand candidates and 2.5 thousand doctors of science.