Doctor Ilyashenko: the acceptable daily serving of cherries is 200-300 grams

The permissible portion of cherries per day is 200-300 grams, and apricots, if they are large, can be eaten 3-4 pieces. Svetlana Ilyashenko, a gastroenterologist at the Lyubertsy Regional Hospital, told Russians about this, writes RIA News.

“I think there are 200-300 grams of cherries. If it’s fruit, then three or four apricots,” she emphasized.

According to the specialist, cherries have many useful properties. They contain B vitamins, vitamin C, and are also a good source of energy due to the content of natural sugar.

In turn, apricots contain many vitamins, and are also distinguished by a rich composition of micro- and macroelements. They quickly saturate and at the same time easily quench thirst.

