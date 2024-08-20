Tourism expert Kotlyar advised to be wary of companies with “shock discounts”

Tourism expert and founder of the travel agency MAYEL Travel Maya Kotlyar advised Russians to be wary of companies with “shock discounts” and “favorable prices” when buying tours. She revealed this and other ways to avoid scammers when planning a trip in her Telegram– channel “Tourism with Maya Kotlyar”.

According to Kotlyar, any deviation from the market price by more than five to ten percent should be a stop factor for a tourist. “This does not happen in tourism if it is a serious and self-respecting company. Take my word for it. Or it is an agency working on the minimum, just to increase turnover,” she explained.

The expert also advised travelers to pay attention to the reputation of the travel agency, its level of popularity, experience and reviews. Another important criterion when choosing a company organizing a trip is the legitimacy of the transaction with it.

“Agreement, receipts, transfer of funds to the details. And no “from card to card” or cash without a receipt with a fiscal QR code. Forget about “I’ve already traveled with them and everything was fine,” she warned.

Earlier, lawyer Alexey Panfilov advised Russians to read the contract with the travel agency before signing it. According to him, unnecessary clauses may be added to it when booking a tour.