Rospotrebnadzor: For a healthy liver, you need to eat pumpkin, beets and berries

The liver is 80 percent hepatocyte cells, which have the ability to regenerate when damaged, Rospotrebnadzor reminded Russians. Five healthy products that can prevent the disruption of regeneration of this organ, experts named in the project “Healthy Nutrition”.

For liver health, they recommended eating baked and boiled pumpkin. The pulp of these fruits contains vitamin A (carotenoids), phospholipids and unsaturated fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6, which participate in the construction of the cell membrane of hepatocytes, cholesterol metabolism, and prevent the oxidation of lipids in the cell membrane, Rospotrebnadzor clarified.

Also, experts added, liver health is promoted by consuming beets, which are rich in vitamins A, B group (B1, B2, B6, folic acid) and phosphorus, red berries with a high content of vitamin A, ascorbic acid and dietary fiber, as well as green tea, which contains tannin, caffeine and vitamin C, which have an antioxidant effect.

In addition, Rospotrebnadzor advised eating turmeric for liver health.

The spice contains essential oils and the substance curcumin, known for its medicinal properties. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects protect hepatocytes from toxins, reducing the degree of lipid oxidation, or so-called oxidative stress. Rospotrebnadzor

Earlier, gastroenterologist and nutritionist Natalia Panina named the most toxic substance contained in beer. Panina called the belief that beer contains cobalt, which has a negative effect on the heart, a myth that has no scientific evidence.