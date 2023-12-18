Deputy Chaplin: Hydrogen peroxide will help get rid of mold in the house

Treating surfaces with hydrogen peroxide will help get rid of mold in your home. The head of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region, State Duma deputy Nikita Chaplin, told the Russians about cheap and safe means to combat the fungus. writes NEWS.ru.

Essential oils will also be useful in solving this problem. “Moreover, they are good both as a preventive measure and as a fight against mold: tea tree oil, rosemary and lavender,” the expert explained.

Chaplin advised paying attention to mold control products that contain white vinegar, citric acid, baking soda, ammonia or iodine solution. However, these components can be used in their pure form if diluted with water.

“In addition, it is safe to use products that contain sodium boric acid and bleach (whiteness). Treating premises with any of these products, both as part of an antiseptic or anti-fungal agent, or in a separate pure form, is an excellent solution so as not to harm either yourself or the materials,” the expert concluded.

It was previously reported that citramon will help get rid of midges that have settled in indoor plants. Half the tablet should be diluted in three liters of water, and then watered with this solution on the plants. This medicine can cure and prevent fungal diseases of flowers, rid the soil surface of mold deposits, and also eliminate some pests.