There are several ways to correct a bad credit history (CI) and improve your scores if you need to get another loan. This was reported at the financial expertise center of Roskachestvea on Tuesday, September 12.

The department noted that credit history is an important indicator that influences the decision of financial institutions on whether they will issue a new loan to a client or not. Information about the borrower is collected by banks and microfinance organizations, as well as credit cooperatives, investment platform operators, and leasing companies. They are required to send this data to at least one credit bureau (CBI). At the same time, your credit history may deteriorate due to an error in the BKI.

“For example, the bank did not transmit information about a closed loan to the bureau on time, or the credit histories of two namesakes were mixed up. But most often, the borrowers themselves are to blame for the deterioration of CI. One late payment can immediately lead to a deterioration in your credit history,” quotes Lenta.Ru representative of Roskachestvo.

Also, a borrower, having found himself in a difficult life situation, does not contact the bank, but “forgets” about the debt. This will significantly worsen his credit history. The situation can be improved if all debts are paid off.

“This is the main and first step. All overdue loans must be closed, and the number of existing loans must be reduced. If you have credit cards, it’s also better to give them up for a while until all debts are paid off,” the department’s financial expertise center emphasized.

They advised me to contact the bank for restructuring if some old loans cannot be repaid immediately. Another option is to purchase some goods in installments and make timely payments. Information about this is displayed in your credit history.

Russians can also use the service of a “credit doctor”. This banking product is aimed at customers who want to improve their credit history. A person pays for access to a loan, but does not receive money. You are required to make regular payments over several months to show the bank your solvency.

“If there are no delays, the bank will issue a real loan for a small amount. This way you improve your credit history and gain access to new loans and credit cards,” the organization explained.

You can get a credit card with a small limit. If there are no problems, the bank will increase the limit. If possible, it is worth opening a deposit and regularly depositing money into it. A bank account will not affect your credit history, but it will show the borrower’s solvency and regular cash flow. At the same time, Roskachestvo urged not to trust dubious organizations that offer to help correct a credit history, since there are no legal methods to cancel it.

