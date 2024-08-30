Vilfand: temperatures in September in the European part of Russia will be above normal

Temperatures in September in the European part of Russia will be above normal. This was reported by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation Roman Vilfand, writes RIA Novosti.

“The forecast for average monthly temperatures in the European part of Russia for September is higher than the average long-term observations,” the weather forecaster noted.

Thus, a warm September is expected in the Komi Republic, Volgograd, Astrakhan regions, Kalmykia, as well as in almost all subjects of the Central Federal District. At the same time, in the Asian part of Russia, the average monthly temperature will remain around the average long-term values, Vilfand summed up.

Earlier, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that in early September, temperatures of 23-28 degrees are expected in Moscow and the Moscow region. At the same time, Shuvalov noted that abnormally warm weather may continue until the end of September.

Earlier, Roman Vilfand said that heat up to plus 35 degrees is forecast in the Central and Southern Federal Districts of the country in the coming days.