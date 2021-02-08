Andrei Tyazhelnikov, a freelance specialist in primary health care for adults of the Moscow Department of Health, told Russians about the right clothes in the cold. His words convey RIA News…

As Tyazhelnikov explained, in cold weather it is necessary to dress in three or four layers, between which heat will be kept. In particular, fleecy materials and wool warm the body well. The specialist advised to wear a scarf, even if it seems superfluous, as well as a windproof headdress that covers the ears.

Shoes during frosts should be warm and free so that with a warm toe on, the foot does not squeeze, and the toes move freely, noted Tyazhelnikov. In addition, he emphasized that it is very important to warm your hands, as due to the lack of adipose tissue, they freeze faster.