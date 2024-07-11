Lawyer Yagnyukova: a law on a new tourist tax will come into force in 2025

A law on a new tourist tax will come into force in Russia on January 1, 2025. Lawyer Marina Yagnyukova explained who it will affect, the agency writesPrime“.

Let us recall that this tax will replace the resort tax, which is being levied experimentally until the end of this year in some regions of the country. Now, any municipality will be able to introduce the tax.

The new tax will be paid by owners of hotels, sanatoriums and other places included in the Rosaccreditation register.

“Not only tourists, but also those who travel for work will have to pay the tax,” Yagnyukova clarified, noting that this contradiction has not yet been resolved.

The income from the tourist tax will go to local budgets and will be spent on the development of tourist infrastructure, the lawyer also emphasized. The tax rate will be determined by the municipality.

According to the amendments introduced by the Ministry of Finance to the bill on improving the tax system, the resort fee will be transformed into a “tourist tax”. Local authorities will be allowed to independently introduce it on their territory. It is assumed that the rate will be within one percent in 2025 and no more than four in 2028.

Some categories of Russians, including Heroes of the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation, veterans and participants in special military operations, will be exempt from paying the new tax.