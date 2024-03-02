Marketing strategies are often based on the emotions of potential consumers, and decisions about the right direction of strategy are based on science and the biochemistry of our own bodies. About this March 2 “Gazeta.Ru” said marketer and entrepreneur Yulia Rodochinskaya.

She clarified that in this case we are talking about the hormone oxytocin, which plays a major role in the formation of affection and trust.

“Oxytocin is often called the “love hormone.” It is responsible for emotional closeness and appears in large quantities at the birth of a child, which promotes mother-infant attachment. But its effect is not limited only to maternal feelings. Whenever we experience tenderness, sympathy, a desire for hugs and care, our body produces oxytocin. This happens in moments of physical intimacy, for example, when we pet a cat or hug with loved ones,” the marketer explained.

Rodochinskaya noted that this hormone also helps relieve anxiety and can create a feeling of security and trust. It is at such moments that marketing strategies are applied, the entrepreneur continued.

“By using images of cute children, funny animals and soft-hued objects, brands activate the production of oxytocin in consumers. As a result, we unconsciously begin to trust the product or brand more than we would otherwise,” she said.

This effect is used by marketers to enhance positive perceptions of the services and products being sold. Happy families on product packaging, cute characters, and pink shades are used in advertisements not just as design solutions, these are clearly calculated moves by marketers that are aimed at increasing the number of sales.

In order to eliminate the influence of all these tricks as much as possible, it is important to understand that any purchase you make must be considered, and this decision should not come from emotions, but from real needs, the expert concluded.

Earlier, on February 16, during a study by the Rabota.ru service, it became known that the most popular option for reckless actions was spontaneous purchases – it was noted by 43% of respondents. It was noted that more than 3.6 thousand service users over 18 years of age from all regions of Russia took part in the study.