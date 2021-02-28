Leading domestic banks surveyed RIA News, told the Russians about the future of interest rates on deposits.

Most credit institutions are not going to raise rates on deposits on an ongoing basis, focusing on the key rate of the Central Bank, which by the February decision of the regulator’s management was kept at a record low of 4.25 percent per annum.

At the same time, some banks are planning to temporarily improve conditions for clients within the framework of spring promotions and offers, or have already done so. Among them are Rosselkhozbank, OTP, Alfa-Bank, Novikombank, Uralsib and Otkritie.

Bank “Dom.RF” plans to raise rates on deposits in its line by 0.2-0.5 percentage points. Home Credit Bank representatives noted that they expect a smooth growth of rates on the market during the year.