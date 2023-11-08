Lawyer Lisov: transferring money from a stranger may be part of a fraudulent scheme

An unexpected money transfer from an unknown sender could be part of a fraudulent scheme. About this in an interview with the agency “Prime“said lawyer, member of the Russian Lawyers Association Andrey Lisov.

After transferring a certain amount, the victim allegedly receives a call from a bank employee, who reports that a loan or microloan was previously approved, and some of the money has already been deposited into the account. After this, the attacker will try to find out personal data and card details, and will also ask for an SMS code.

“Under no circumstances transmit any information – neither about yourself, nor bank card details and codes from SMS messages,” the lawyer warned Russians.

Fraudsters can actually take out a microloan at a high interest rate or even steal all the savings in the account, Lisov noted. The lawyer advised to firmly state that no loan applications have been submitted and you are not going to transfer the data.

After this, contact your bank so that the transfer is returned to the sender as erroneous, the specialist concluded.

At the end of October, the Ministry of Finance warned Russians about a new fraud scheme. The attackers pose as brokers and offer to make quick money.

A false broker can be identified by the absence of a Bank of Russia license and a special bank account for brokerage services. Also, scammers do not enter into agreements with clients and offer them to make payments using an individual’s card or through an electronic wallet, the department clarified.