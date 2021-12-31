Nutritionist, nutritionist Irina Pisareva in an interview with the TV channel “360” talked about the dangers of drinking champagne with burnt notes of desires.

“Hardly anyone washes their hands before writing a wish. You go shopping all day, cook, touch animals. On the hands can be anything, any microbes and bacteria, even the same coronavirus and other viral diseases. This all gets into your body, ”said Pisareva. At the same time, she noted that if you observe hand hygiene, then the burnt paper will not harm the body, because it is cellulose. It is easily digested.

The same opinion is shared by the nutritionist of the National Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists of Russia Natalia Kruglova. She said that champagne with a small piece of paper dissolved in it poses no threat to the body. According to her, it is much more dangerous to abuse sparkling wine on New Year’s Eve.

Kruglova reported that the gases in alcoholic beverages impair the body’s metabolism, especially right after a meal. In this case, bloating and flatulence and discomfort may appear.

It is better to give preference to non-carbonated alcoholic beverages – for example, white or red wine, the nutritionist concluded.

Earlier it was reported that before the New Year in Moscow, champagne rose in price. The average price of a bottle of sparkling drink is now 491 rubles.