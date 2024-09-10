Myasnikov: A waist of 102 cm or more in men is a risk factor for heart attack

General practitioner Alexander Myasnikov, on air of the program “About the Most Important Thing” on the channel “Russia 1,” revealed to Russians the dangers of a “big belly” to health. Issue available on the platform “Watch”.

The guest of the program asked the doctor what the danger of a “big belly in men” is. “Waist in men 102 [сантиметра] and above is a risk factor for heart attack, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease. This is one of the most important signs of metabolic syndrome. If this fat were under the skin, that would be one thing. But this is internal,” the doctor replied.

The specialist called a belly full of fat one of the signs of insulin insensitivity. “There is only one way to remove it – diet,” he concluded.

Earlier, Myasnikov recommended that Russians stop counting calories. He said that for a long and healthy life, it is necessary to eat a balanced diet and engage in physical activity.