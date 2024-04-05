Lawyer Danilov spoke about the consequences of transferring “money out of nowhere” to the card

Transferring “money out of nowhere” to a bank card is not a reason to rejoice; in such a situation you need to be wary. Instead of unexpected income, he brings troubles, he said in an interview with the agency “Prime» lawyer Kirill Danilov.

If this is not a gift or repayment of a debt, but an erroneous transfer, then the money will need to be returned, otherwise the person will be accused of unjust enrichment. At the same time, delaying the return will not solve anything. The person will be demanded in court not only for the full amount, but also for interest, Danilov noted.

In addition, criminals can pull off the “money out of nowhere” trick. To avoid getting into such a situation, the return of funds must be made only through the bank, having filled out an appropriate application for the return of the erroneous transfer, the lawyer warned. Otherwise, you may lose your money.

Previously, experts warned about the most popular ways online in which scammers try to involve children in crime or attack them.

Scammers use children to obtain parents' bank information. To do this, under various pretexts, they ask teenagers to provide access to their personal account. Attackers also create criminal communities that engage in fraud on marketplaces, experts noted.