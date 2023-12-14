Dermatologist Fileva called for going to bed without clothes to fall asleep faster

Sleeping without clothes helps you fall asleep faster, sleep more soundly and strengthen relationships in a couple, says dermatologist Alexandra Fileva. She talks about the benefits of sleeping naked told Russians in a conversation with Life.

According to Fileva, pajamas, shirts and other items of nightwear restrict movement, and sometimes even interfere with normal blood circulation. This makes sleep more restless and interrupted, the doctor explained, which can lead to feeling tired immediately after waking up.

There are many benefits to sleeping naked. Firstly, falling asleep in an Adam and Eve costume is usually more effective. This is explained by the fact that the body cools down faster and a person falls asleep more easily. Alexandra Filevadermatologist

Related materials:

In addition, Fileva urged those who are prone to night sweats to go to bed without clothes, as tight clothing can cause irritation and the appearance of red spots on the skin. Also, according to the doctor, nudity helps couples strengthen their relationships. Fileva noted that when partners touch each other's skin, they produce the hormone oxytocin, which helps them feel happier.

Earlier, andrologist Mark Godziyan named the basic rules of healthy sleep. The doctor advised me to sleep in complete darkness and avoid turning on night lights and television.