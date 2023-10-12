Agronomist Terentyev: you don’t need to cover frost-resistant varieties of roses for the winter

For the winter, summer residents may not cover frost-resistant varieties of roses. About it told “AiF” agronomist Denis Terentyev.

He stated that a summer resident can try to accustom such roses to winter without shelter or to spend the cold season with minimal coverage. If everything goes well for several seasons, you can try hardening varieties that are one step lower on the frost resistance scale. The specialist noted that roses from the hybrid tea group always require shelter.

Terentyev recommended pruning roses to the ground if the summer resident does not want to cover them at all for the winter. Next, you need to make sure that the grafting site is buried correctly, that is, the depth is four centimeters. If not, the plant must be deepened to the specified depth. Then the roses need to be hilled. If the autumn was dry and warm, watering at a rate of at least 50 liters per bush is suitable.

The agronomist also recommended monitoring the snow cover over the plants and replenishing it. He also pointed out that in areas with little snow and wind, it is better to cover plants for the winter.

Previously, summer residents were given advice on how to cover plants that find it difficult to survive the cold in winter. For shelter, it is recommended to combine natural materials with synthetic ones. For example, you can first lay a layer of spruce branches or straw, then non-woven material, and polyethylene on top.