The Expert Center of the Consumer Union “Roskontrol” held study (available to “Lenta.ru”) and told the Russians about popular myths around cosmetics and the marketing moves used by manufacturers.

The Roskontrol experts named urea as the main myth, which is often mentioned in various cosmetics. Many buyers associate it with urine, which was actually used to obtain the substance in the first half of the 20th century. However, in our time, urea is synthesized artificially, odorless and is responsible for retaining moisture in the skin.

Another marketing ploy is associated with the widespread use of “horse” shampoos, the manufacturers of which claim that the product is used to care for horse manes and therefore has better qualities than shampoos for humans. However, in practice this is not the case, as evidenced by the difference in the formulation of “horse” and “human” shampoos on the labels.

Experts also touched upon the use of pearls in various creams. This usually means the presence of pearls or pearl dust in the hydrolyzate, which have almost no cosmetic or therapeutic effect, since they cannot penetrate into the deep layers of the skin.

Hypoallergenic cosmetics are often found in stores and pharmacies, positioned as safe for people with various types of allergies. In fact, such drugs can still cause reactions in certain groups of people. Therefore, experts recommend purchasing cosmetics without specific components in the composition.

Finally, many manufacturers use bio and eco prefixes in their names. In reality, such products cannot be called made entirely from natural ingredients, otherwise they would have an extremely limited shelf life.