Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Soloviev told the Russians about the changes in utility tariffs in 2022. His words are reported by the agency “Prime”…

According to the relevant government order, the size of utility bills this year will grow by an average of 3.5-5 percent. But Solovyov recalled that the local authorities themselves determine how much to raise them, based on the current situation, and the government only sets the upper bar. “The final calculation in one settlement may turn out to be higher than in a neighboring one, even within the same region. There is no violation of the law in this, the main thing is that the average value of the index established for the region is observed, ”he explained.

The amount of contributions for overhaul in 2022 may remain at the same level, and the overhaul work itself may rise in price. The main thing is that the final payment does not exceed the limit value of the cost of overhaul in the region, the lawyer said.

Soloviev also gave advice on optimizing payments for housing and communal services. To do this, you should install water and electricity meters, temperature controllers, replace incandescent bulbs with energy-saving ones, turn off the lights in empty rooms, turn off the tap, and also fully load the washing machine and dishwasher.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the regions are responsible for the housing and communal services system, however, the government should also control this area and help solve problems as quickly as possible. It is important for citizens that the system functions properly, regardless of who is responsible for it, he reminded.