Head of the Fuel Union Arkusha: gasoline prices in Russia will not decrease

The cost of gasoline will not decrease for now and will continue to rise within inflation. About it reported NSN head of the Russian Fuel Union Evgeniy Arkusha.

According to him, gasoline prices will begin to fall only at independent gas stations, which now keep prices at an average level of ten rubles higher than those of vertically integrated oil companies (VIOCs). “When cheap fuel comes to them, I hope it will go down in wholesale, they will go down at VINC,” Arkusha said.

The specialist also denied reports that, amid losses, businessmen in Russian regions began to close gas stations. President of the Independent Fuel Union Pavel Bazhenov previously explained that the closure mainly affected small gas stations located in remote settlements and gas stations in the south of Russia.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on September 21 that sets restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel to stabilize the domestic market. First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin noted that the measure will have an effect very quickly, since it will stop the “washing out”. He called the restrictions indefinite and emphasized that they “cover” the opportunity to buy fuel for unscrupulous market participants.