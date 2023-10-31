Deputy Bessarab: all social payments in 2024 will increase by 7.5 percent

In 2024, all social payments in Russia will increase by 7.5 percent. Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru. She also assessed whether new additional benefits are possible for some categories of citizens after the New Year.

Russians will have their payments indexed in 2024

“From January 1, 2024, the minimum wage will increase by 18.5 percent. This will affect five million Russians directly and indirectly affect many more Russian families. It will be leveled out according to the tariff scale, according to wages, because a cleaner cannot earn more than an engineer, so employers will have to catch up. The insurance pension will also increase. Almost 33 million Russians will receive an increase of 7.5 percent,” the deputy said.

From February 1, as already announced, all social payments will increase by 7.5 percent, including maternal family capital, benefits for families with children, and various types of payments to support low-income families

Russians will also begin to receive more sick leave and maternity benefits, noted Svetlana Bessarab.

“Temporary disability and maternity benefits will increase 1.5 times from February 2024, and will double in 2025. This is essential for our mothers with children, and for those who are temporarily disabled, this is very important,” she added.

New benefits are unlikely to appear in 2024

According to Svetlana Bessarab, most social benefits in Russia are paid systematically. She claims that this makes it difficult to allocate additional funds to help Russians.

It is very difficult to talk about additional payments. If we had additional income in the Russian Federation, it could be further divided. But today the budget is balanced, it does not contain populist promises Svetlana BessarabState Duma deputy

“It is almost impossible to allocate additional funds to simply encourage one of the social groups. But we understand that today the budget is balanced, and all social guarantees that the state has assumed will be implemented in full within the time limits established by law and indexed to the level of inflation,” the parliamentarian concluded.

As RBC reported, citing a study by analysts from the SberInsurance Life Insurance company, 58 percent of Russians have no more than one tenth of their last advance payment remaining before their salary. Another 21 percent of respondents save only 10-20 percent of the amount.