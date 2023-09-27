Expert Ivanova-Shvets: salaries of the military and security bloc will increase from October 1

From October 1, the salaries of several categories of Russians will be increased. Significant changes will affect military personnel and the country’s security bloc, she said in an interview with the agency “Prime» expert Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets.

The changes may also affect employees of private companies that carry out indexation from Sunday, October 1, the specialist clarified.

According to her, according to the relevant article of the Labor Code, all organizations must index salaries every year in connection with rising prices for goods and services.

Thus, salaries for military positions and ranks for contract military personnel will be increased by 10.5 percent. The salaries of military personnel serving on conscription will also increase, Ivanova-Shvets emphasized.

The salaries of that part of civil servants who belong to the security bloc will also increase by 10.5 percent, the expert added.

On September 26, it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing salaries for certain categories of civil servants by 5.5 percent from October 1.

As specified, indexation is carried out annually in October. However, as follows from the explanatory note to the draft federal budget for 2024, next year the salaries of federal civil servants will not increase.

In addition, on September 26, Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the salaries of Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, from October 1 of this year.