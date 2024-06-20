VKontakte: 84% of IT developers consider their work to be art

Most IT developers consider their work creative and value the opportunity to make good money. This became known from a press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

The social network VKontakte conducted a study among Russian developers, among whom were the creators of applications in RuStore and mini-services VK Mini Apps. 84 percent of respondents admitted that they consider their work to be art. According to Dmitry Zadokhin, head of interaction with external developers at VKontakte, developers are like musicians in an orchestra, where the team lead acts as a conductor.

Also, the vast majority (80 percent) of programmers surveyed said that open platforms in IT are a good opportunity to earn money. 82 percent of respondents believe that open platforms are the ideal place to test and launch their first product.

“We see great potential and high audience demand for open technologies. That is why our team develops open technologies, creating a comfortable atmosphere for creativity and business, as well as simple and convenient tools for developing, promoting and monetizing services, games and applications. And in mid-April, we launched a free “VKontakte mini-application development course,” with which you can learn the entire process step by step – from creating and publishing a mini-service on the VK Mini Apps storefront to promoting it to a multimillion-dollar social network audience and commercial success,” – said Zadokhin.

Earlier it became known that the cloud services platform for business and development VK Cloud is launching Dev Platform – a solution for building software development platforms. With the help of Dev Platform, it is possible to manage the process at all stages of product creation: from idea to writing and checking code, testing and final launch.