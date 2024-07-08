Dr. Gandelman said that hummus prevents the development of diabetes

Cardiologist and TV presenter German Gandelman told Russians about a product that protects against the development of diabetes. On the air of the program “Live Healthy!” on Channel One, the release of which available On the TV channel’s website, he stated that hummus has this beneficial property.

Gandelman said that hummus contains manganese. According to him, this microelement prevents the development of diabetes.

His co-host, immunologist Andrey Prodeus, added that this product also contains a large amount of copper. He specified that copper is a vital element that is involved in the formation hemoglobin.

