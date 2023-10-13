On October 13, Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov said that telephone scammers have introduced a scheme that allows people to be deprived of housing.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he noted that the attackers introduce themselves as law enforcement officers and report that the citizen has received loans from “a dozen banks.” Moreover, in each case, the victim’s apartment was allegedly indicated as security. To solve the problem, it is proposed to urgently transfer all funds to secure accounts, and temporarily register the apartment in the name of an “FSB officer.”

According to the specialist, several people are involved in the fraudulent scheme: “an FSB employee from the department for combating the financing of terrorism,” “an investigator,” “a Central Bank employee,” and even “an operator from the Gosuslugi portal.” In a state of confusion, a person transfers all his savings to the criminals, takes out loans and sends them the withdrawn money, and then real estate.

As Soloviev clarified, a person can be forced to indicate real estate as collateral for a large loan, register an apartment “in his name” or sell it, and transfer the money to a “safe” account. All this is argued by the fact that real estate is “about to float away into the wrong hands.”

According to the lawyer, scammers pre-select potential victims. Mostly they are older people. Soloviev emphasized that under no circumstances should you enter into telephone conversations with strangers, no matter who they may introduce themselves to be, and also not transfer your funds to any accounts, much less do anything with real estate.

The expert recalled that employees of the FSB, the Central Bank, and the prosecutor’s office never call individuals for any reason.

If fraudsters still manage to deceive a citizen, it is necessary to seek the initiation of a criminal case. You also need to ask the investigator to seize the property so that the victim can live there until the end of the investigation. It should be borne in mind that scammers have also studied laws and practice very well and try to use one hundred percent schemes, Soloviev added.

Earlier, on October 8, Solovyov reported that telephone scammers began calling subscribers under the guise of mobile operators with an offer to extend the supposedly expiring contract for a telephone number. The attacker sends a link and asks you to enter the code sent by the message. This code is the login data for the victim’s personal account on the government services portal. Fraudsters may also ask you to deposit a symbolic amount into your phone account using a bank card, after which all funds from the account are stolen.