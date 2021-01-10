Information security expert Vitaly Vekhov called the Russians a way to get rid of telephone advertising for banking, medical and other services. In his opinion, this can be done only by blocking numbers. Radio Sputnik reports.

Vekhov noted that using the smartphone’s function to create a list of black numbers and e-mail addresses is currently the only technical way of protection. In addition, in the future, a legal method may be added to it, implying a written refusal of a citizen to receive such calls. The corresponding bill on amendments to the law “On Advertising” is now in the State Duma.

Earlier, Timur Aimaletdinov, an expert of the Digital Citizen project, listed to Russians ways to protect themselves from calls from telephone scammers. In particular, he recommends using point blocking of numbers. However, this method may not work because attackers use IP telephony and often change numbers.