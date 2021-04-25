Forensic expert Yuri Kapshtyk called the Russians a way in which they can get double salary for their work. Writes about this “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

According to him, this can happen in cases where the employee worked overtime. Such a norm is enshrined in article 153 of the Labor Code and the letter of Rostrud dated February 8, 2021 No. 287-TZ “On determining the amount of wages for work on weekends and non-working holidays,” Kapshtyk recalled.

At the same time, the Russians will receive payment for the days declared as non-working days from 4 to 7 May in the amount of the salary set by him, the expert emphasized, since “with a full piece-rate salary, an employee has no grounds for payments during non-working days.” As for the employees of organizations whose activities are recognized as continuous, the days from May 4 to May 7 will be ordinary workers, Kapshtyk concluded.

Earlier, lawyer Elizaveta Vladimirova explained to the Russians the difference between non-working days and days off. As the expert said, if you need to go to work on the weekend, then according to the law, in this case there is an appropriate rate. It doubles or rises depending on the employer. “Such a norm is provided that going to work on weekends and holidays is fixed at a different rate,” she added. However, if we are talking about non-working days, then this issue is decided at the discretion of the employer.

On Friday, April 23, Vladimir Putin declared all days from 1 to 10 May non-working days and signed a corresponding decree. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained that a new lockdown will not be introduced in Russia at this time.

Thus, the Russians will rest for 10 days on holidays. The first working day will be Tuesday, May 11th. April 30 will be a pre-holiday day, the working day will be shorter by one hour. Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from May 1 to May 3 and from 8 to 10.