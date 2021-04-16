Citizens who have abandoned their summer cottages can easily lose them, lawyer Irina Zuy told Moskovsky Komsomolets. According to her, it is possible to seize the land owned by the court in the event that it is proved that the objects located on the site threaten the safety of other persons.

The expert gave an example of a dangerous object – it can be an abandoned building where homeless people or hooligans can wander and set it on fire. The fire is a threat to other residents of the village. If there is a pond on an unfenced site, children walking in a gardening partnership (SNT) can drown in it. Such a body of water is also considered dangerous.

There are several more conditions under which the Russians can take away their land. According to the law, it is allowed to withdraw it for state needs, in case of improper use, in case of confiscation (if the owner of the site is judged for something), for the integrated development of the district, in case of requisition (if the territory has entered the zone of natural disasters). At the same time, in most situations, compensation is provided for the owners. They may also be offered other sites.

If an abandoned dacha in SNT is not privatized, that is, formally belongs to a partnership, it can also be seized. Subsequently, the real owner can challenge this decision in court.

Earlier, in March, it became known that the majority of Russians (37 percent) want to live outside the city, but in the closest access to it. 30 percent would choose to live in a cozy sleeping area. Only 20 percent dream of living in the center of a metropolis. 8 percent of the respondents would gladly leave for a deep forest.

