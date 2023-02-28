“NDV Supermarket Real Estate”: for a profitable sale of the house, it is necessary to carry out repairs

Before selling a private house, the object should be prepared in order to shorten the exposure period and extract maximum profit. Experts from NDV Supermarket Real Estate taught Russians how to profitably sell such real estate, reports “News”.

According to the agency, houses with decoration and furniture are in high demand. At the same time, most sellers agree to engage in pre-sale preparation in order to sell the object at a higher price. Experts note that even inexpensive cosmetic repairs will increase the attractiveness and value of the house.

Experts advise to paint the walls, repair the facade, pump out the water from the basement, wash the windows and floors, wipe the dust, eliminate unpleasant odors, put things in their places, and set up good lighting. In addition, special attention should be paid to the visual design of the advertisement for the sale of a house – low-quality photos and videos should not be published.

Earlier it was reported that in 2022 the Russians began to build more private houses. Commissioning of housing in the segment of individual housing construction (IZHS), in just a year, 57 million square meters were erected. Compared to 2021, the commissioning volume increased by 16 percent.