Nikolay Grigoriev, a board member of the Guild of Marketers, revealed to the Russians in an interview with Sputnik radio a way to get rid of calls from sales managers.

According to him, if there is no interest in buying, first of all, you need to “answer a question with a question.” “Ask the caller to introduce himself immediately. If a person starts to play around, then you need to once again ask the caller who he is, where he is from and on what issue. If you continue to twist, then you hang up, ”said the expert.

Grigoriev said that there is a certain risk in continuing the conversation and trying to refuse the offered products. If you are interested in some telephone offer, then you should not agree immediately, you need to explore other possibilities, look at the prices on the Internet and compare offers.

The expert noted that older people most often fall for the tricks of sellers, so you need to convince them not to enter into negotiations.

Earlier, an expert in the field of information security Vitaly Vekhov called the Russians a way to get rid of telephone advertising for banking, medical and other services. In his opinion, this can be done only by blocking numbers.