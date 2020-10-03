Member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Eric Brovko explained the rules for using a medical mask.

In an interview radio Sputnik the specialist noted that the most important thing is not to wear the same mask all the time. The usual classical medical mask must be worn according to the instructions, that is, with the sterile side to the face. Disposable masks should be thrown away after use, and reusable masks should be washed regularly.

Brovko added that between wearing the mask it is better to put it in a separate pocket or a special small bag so that it does not come into contact with other objects. It’s better not to put the mask in the bag where the keys, phone and other things are.

“I don’t think this significantly increases the risk of contracting coronavirus, but from the point of view of microbes in general, this is not very good,” the expert explained.

Earlier it was reported that from April to September, the average price for a protective mask in Russia decreased nine times – from a maximum of 210 rubles to 23.3 rubles.